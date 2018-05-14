Matt Schlapp Gaslights Sadler's Nasty Comments About John McCain: She's A Victim Too

Trump chief apologist Matt Schlapp tries to gaslight CNN over WH staffer Kelly Sadler callous words about John McCain over the Gina Haspel nomination by claiming she is a victim too in all of this.

Snowflake Schlapp is always game to play the victimization card for conservatives.

Matt tried to promote the ludicrous idea that since this was a leak coming out of the White House we all can't be certain what Sadler meant by saying, “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway” when discussing Jon McCain's no vote on Gina Haspel's nomination.

The reason this story is still percolating is because Meghan McCain, who has taken a lot of nasty crap from Trump's White House about her father, asked for a public apology which Sadler said she was going to do but never has.

Matt admitted his wife works for Trump and said since the story is in the news, it has gone public, which is of course nonsense.

Let the gaslighting commence:

Schlapp, "Kelly [Sadler] is my friend and I feel bad that she's going through this. She showed character to immediately call to apologize. But she's also a little bit of a victim here. I don't blame anybody like you, Chris, for running with leaks out of the White House. It's your job. You're trying to give transparency to the voters and to Americans. The problem is none of us were in that room, and the people who leaked what she said are clearly people who have an animus against her, and that's the problem in this White House, is that, when people have animus, they go public, and they've got to solve that problem."

He continued, "We don't know what Kelly meant by that term. The fact is is this, which is it was about the president's nominee to head the CIA, and it is true that when you're counting heads in the Senate, and people are doing it all over this town on all types of issues, you're trying to figure out who is going to be there on a given day, and it's a perfectly logical thing to say, hey, will there be a McCain replacement? Will there be a McCain? Will he not be able to come to Washington? She could have meant it very matter of factly. She could have meant it in a different way.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Cuomo replied, "So she should come out and explain that."

Since Kelly Sadler previously called Meghan McCain to apologize lat week, she was asked to say publicly so we do know what she exactly meant by those words.

On Sunday, Meghan McCain told ABC News that she's still waiting.