CNN Repeats Israeli Claims Of 'Troop Movements' In Syria 'Initiated By Iranian Forces'

CNN is reporting (because we report what Trump wants us to report, right?) that Iran might be moving to attack Israel.

As soon, but AS SOON as Trump announced withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Netanyahu's military is reporting "movement" in "Syria," which may or may not be initiated by "Iranian forces." All these are in quotes, because they are all preceded in the report by words such as "potential" and "possible" and "could be."

But hey, let's make sure to get the messaging out there ASAP that there was a good reason for Bibi to hit (back at) Syria, and Trump gave him the perfect opportunity. Since Iran is now furious at Trump and the U.S., what better way to retaliate than to take off the gloves against Israel? Israel HAS TO protect itself!

Don't get me wrong, please. I'm the last one to minimize the danger that faces Israel on a minute-to-minute basis from the countries that surround it, wanting it wiped from the earth. Netanyahu and Trump, however, are hardly the ones to lead Israel to the promised land of safety and peace.

