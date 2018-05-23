Virginia GOP's Final Fight Against Medicaid Expansion Will Fail

Video above is from four years ago, and not much has changed. But at long last, it's finally going to happen. Medicaid is about to get expanded in Virginia.

But not before Republicans in the House of Delegates throws as many wrenches into the machinery as possible. Right now, Republicans are delaying a vote on the budget, which includes Medicaid expansion, because they know it will pass.

Topher Spiro's tweets from last night:

This is outrageous: In Virginia today GOP state senators refused to allow a vote on Medicaid expansion because they know it will pass. One GOP senator even implied families in the coverage gap are not "real Virginians." — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) May 22, 2018

Have no fear: the Virginia senate reconvenes next week and the Democratic leader has vowed to discharge the bill from committee to the floor. Virginia will become the 34th state (including DC) to expand Medicaid. — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) May 22, 2018

Democrats in the state are sounding the alarm:

Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said, “Healthcare is not a privilege; it is a right. A lot of us here have had a lot of breaks in our lives, but there are a lot of people out there who don’t get these breaks. They work hard but for one reason or another things don’t turn out right for them. These are the people who need our help… One way or another we are going to get Medicaid expansion to the Governor’s desk.” Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) said, “Our localities are waiting for us to be fiscally responsible. We sit here in our lofty ivory tower being fiscally irresponsible without passing a budget - our primary responsibility here as legislators… It is time for us to do our jobs - not only to pass Medicaid expansion, but to pass a budget. That is what we were sent here to do.” Senator Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said, “We need to cast a bright spotlight on what is happening here. We have a minority of the Senate of Virginia delaying and obstructing the will of the majority of the Senate of Virginia, the will of the majority of the House of Delegates, the will of the Governor, and most importantly the overwhelming will of Virginians. Virginians overwhelmingly want Medicaid expansion, and while we are diddling and dawdling here on the Senate Floor, people are suffering. Some people are dying. And we diddle and we dawdle and we delay. I think it’s time, Mr President, that we get real here and do what we know has to be done and pass the budget and help Virginians.”

Governor Northam is dialing up the pressure and calling out Virginia Republicans. They should fear electoral annihilation. pic.twitter.com/3I25Vj7xt0

There will be hell to pay in November for anyone running against healthcare for everyone.