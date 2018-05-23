'We're Kicking Those Traitors' Asses!': Alex Jones Declares Victory In Screaming, Unhinged Rant

Alex Jones is feeling the spirit, but it's not the one he thinks he's feeling. Watching him shout and spit and snort in this 72-second bit of insanity is evidence his ex-wife should use to make sure he doesn't ever regain custody of his children, but it is certainly not something healthy people watch without a suppressed grin or some concern for his mental health.

“I don’t think you’re stupid. I’ve been betting on you my whole life. I believe in you,” Alex Jones screamed at his live viewers.

“And we got Trump elected. And we got the economy coming back. And we’re kicking these traitors’ asses, politically, and we’re not backing down ever,” Jones snarled, voice rising.

At this point, you'll hear a Satanic snort.

“I want to get these people,” he bellowed. “We’re winning. I can feel the spirit rising, can’t you? The turning point was yesterday. I was sick all day, spiritually. I could feel the enemy launching with all its hate. But now, the tide turned today.”

I'm going to venture a guess that if he was sick all day yesterday, it wasn't with the spirit of the Lord Baby Jesus falling upon him, but something he ate that clearly addled his brains and riled him up. Maybe it was the Ritalin. Or the testosterone he hawks like candy.

Never afraid to be wrong, Jones declared victory over the evil liberals. “The tide turned on the 22nd day of May, 2018. We have broken their back. Yes! I can feel it.”

(My back feels straight and stronger than ever.)

Grunting and snorting and screaming, he finished with this: “The enemy is still going to come after those of us that are hard-charging and leading the spiritual ignition of this rocket.”

Oh, Alex. Is that a rocket in your pocket making you all snorty and things? Take it out, man! Take it out and shoot it off. Privately, of course. No one wants to see that.

The closer they are to losing, the more shrill, snorty and ridiculous Alex Jones becomes. It is a leading indicator of the fear they're all feeling.

Enjoy the go, Alex.