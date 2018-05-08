Why Can't The White House Coordinate Melania Messaging?

Rachel Maddow noted that Melania Trump can't catch a break when the Trump White House has zero act together.

Melania announced her "Be Best" initiative yesterday to defend children and their innocence regarding the issues of cyberbullying.

An hour later Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the US Government will be separating undocumented children from their parents as a matter of policy.

The White House announced that a pamphlet on safety and the internet had been written by the first lady.

The pamphlet was a reprint of an Obama era publication with a note from Melania pasted into it.

the *one thing* Melania has done now requires a WH coverup https://t.co/r0VdA8Y0mx — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 8, 2018

More plagiarism reminding everyone of her speech to the RNC, where she copied words from Michelle Obama's DNC speech from 2008.

Tengrain:

The failed courtesan press may have gotten that impression because Melanoma stayed in Manhattan for five months after the inauguration (not counting contractual Florida weekend booty calls at Merde-a-Lardo; only guessing of course), or because she and the pornstar-banging shit gibbon travel separately to the same events, or because Mel looked happier with the Obamas, Clinton’s, and Bushes at Babs-the-Impaler’s burnt offerings funeral than she has any time during her marriage. Mel seemingly would rather chew on a razor blade or give head to King Kong than to hold Comrade Stupid’s short-fingered hand. Who knows where that thing has been? According to the WaPo, the Trumps “are often apart even during their free time,” holidays, and weekends, well, any day ending in “Y” and rarely dine together when they’re both at the White House; maybe Mel doesn’t like Big Macs, or hanging out with the teevee blaring whichever Fox News show happens to be on, hmmm? Ever think of that, WaPo? When they are both in the same cursed place, Mel avoids The Donald. “She seldom sets foot in the West Wing,” said a person with firsthand knowledge of the situation. (Ivanka, is that you?)

I suspect it is Ivanka leaving the First Lady's office with no coordination, but that may be too kind, given that the Trump White House is seriously understaffed and has a non-stop siege mentality over Dumph's Twitter habits.

And then there are the Trump policies, which do not support children in any way. Stephanie Ruhle is having NONE of it.

Watch @SRuhle explain some of the reasons why the Trump administration's policies don't support America's children. pic.twitter.com/7b8O3ufW3W — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 8, 2018

Don't anyone say "poor Melania." She can leave this shitshow. Really she can.