A Short Funny Cartoon On Why Trump Is Impeachable

Sometimes having something in cartoon form makes it easier to understand.

YouTube artist Matt Karger used excerpts from The Rachel Maddow Show from both Tuesday and Wednesday to illustrate very succinctly what was revealed this week and why it means Trump should be impeached.

Share it with your friends, MAGA relatives, "non-political" neighbors. It's funny and short. Here's what she says in the cartoon, again, excerpted from this week's shows:

RACHEL MADDOW: The Ukrainian president says according to the notes from this call, quote, "I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense. We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps, specifically, we are almost ready to buy more javelins from the United States for defense purposes."

Javelins are anti-tank missiles that are an incredibly important part of Ukraine's defense against the Russian military.

Then President Trump responds: "I would like you to do us a favor, though."

The word "though" doing a lot of work here, right?

"Our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say 'Crowdstrike,'" and then there's an ellipses. The president sort of thereafter devolves into refrigerator word poetry, free association, which is the way he sometimes speaks. "The server they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation."

The president says, quote, "I would like to have the attorney general, (William Barr) call you and your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it."

That's President Trump's response to Ukraine asking to buy anti-tank missiles to protect themselves from the Russian military.

Quote, "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son. That Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general [meaning with Bill Barr] that would be great."

They really did release the plain text of these notes on this call that absolutely show the president doing exactly what he is about to get impeached for.