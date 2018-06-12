Ambassador Wendy Sherman: Trump's North Korea Comments 'Not Worthy' Of A U.S. President

Oh, these foreign jaunts abroad. Only the Sycophants and the Stupid (howzabout I call them the "SS" for short?) thought trump had the capacity for anything other than results that ranged from disappointing to disastrous. Boy, did he come through.

Ambassador Wendy Sherman was on Hallie Jackson's show, and she wasted no time, breath or syllables in her efficient and quietly fuming smackdown of the Orange Bloat. Her assessment was as brutal as it was clinically analytical. In other words, IT WAS AWESOME.

She said his statements -- praising Kim Jong-un, about those in labor camps, about Otto Warmbier's tragic death -- were not worthy of a U.S. President. Gee, how much time do we have to list the number of things he says that aren't worthy of a U.S. President? The things he says aren't worthy of a backed up sewage pipe, nor are they as articulate. But that's why she's the diplomat, I guess.

Correspondent Elise Hu continued to take the wind out of the sails of any of the SS ("Sycophants and Stupid," sillies. Remember?) might have about drumpf's alleged accomplishments. That promise to get back the remains of the POWs and MIAs? It is a big deal to the families, absolutely, and most importantly. It is, though, also something North Korea has agreed to before. Under the Clinton Administration. So, nothing exactly new, there.

Transcript below: