Border Patrol Says Please Don't Say 'Cages' Even Though They Are

Here's your public relations fail of the day, "International House of Burgers" eat your heart out.

The US Border Patrol has released a statement saying they are very "uncomfortable" with the media using the term "cages" as the locations in which they are holding children. And they acknowledge that yeah, the term is accurate.

They also released a video...showing cages.

BREAKING: Border Patrol @CBP just gave us this video of the detention facility we toured yesterday in McAllen, Texas. We weren't allowed to bring in cameras, or interview anyone. To be clear: this is government handout video. pic.twitter.com/Zjy80qIZFZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 18, 2018

The idea that they’re uncomfortable with a term they acknowledge as true is mind-blowing. We've definitely entered "1984" territory here.

Okay it's cages, but don't call it a cage, because we're uncomfortable with that TERM.

Maybe when the entire Trump administration is in a cage they'll know what "uncomfortable" really is.

Gayle King says on the air she doesn't see the distinction. Neither do we.

Democratic members of Congress are calling this out. Both Sides Don't.

Just left Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen—aka "the dog kennel." Witnessed loads of kids massed together in large pens of chain-linked fence separated from their moms and dads. @realDonaldTrump, change your shameful policy today! #FamiliesBelongTogether — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 17, 2018