Chris Hayes Masterfully Likens Trump To Nazis Without Using The Word

If you're a cable news host, there are certain niceties and norms which must be followed. One of those is not to use the "n-word," as in Nazi, even if the "President" of these United States is more of a Nazi than an American.

So watch and learn, cable news hosts, because Chris Hayes did it without ever actually using the word. He made his point, loud and clear.

Rough transcript below, but watch him do it. He's right, and he stated it perfectly.

TUR: Chris, this reminds me what Steve Bannon had been saying for a long time, he believes Donald Trump and Republicans will win on identity politics any time he believes Democrats or even the media are talking about social issues, talking about social injustice, they believe that that is a good issue for Donald Trump.

HAYES: I think they do believe that. I also think sometimes that's a little bit of spin. I remember them saying after the Muslim ban was rolled out in incredibly sloppy fashion on just a logistical level that this was all on purpose to trigger the libs and make people cry because that's what they live for, when I think some of that was sort of incredible post hoc rationalization for incredible manifest incompetence. Same thing happening here. These are not competent people carrying out orders at a basic level.

The other thing to be clear on here, in terms of the demagoguery or the base, the president off the record in private meetings refers to countries like Haiti as s-hole countries. He uses the word "infest" which is a word you use to describe vermin or cockroaches or rats that you would want to render extinct. He said Mexico is sending rapists. That is at the core of this whole thing.

The vision of the president -- he referred to people as animals that were coming over in the context of a question about MS-13. The president is -- this is who he was from the beginning and what he has said he views as his world view, that the people that are coming from -- to seek refuge here and people who come into the country as both, again, legal or not legal immigrants are fundamentally a different kind of creature, a different kind of person, if a person at all.

That view which has a long history in politics is on the rise in many parts of the European Right where Steve Bannon is touring around, where the Italian interior minister says he wants a census of the Roma so he can kick them out, where the Austrian prime minister talks about an Axis -- literally using the word -- for Germany, Italy and Austria against migration, and where a German hard-right party is currently pushing for renewed emphasis on preserving the purity of Germany against foreign interlopers while being cheered on by the president.

This is all a piece of the world view I think the president sincerely holds and connects him to very hard right figures in Europe as well.