C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Clash

British guitar slinger Mick Jones turns 63 today.

Nope, not the Mick Jones from the band Foreigner. I'm talking about Mick Jones from, as the hyperbole once put it, "the only band that matters."

Yep! The Clash. Mick only took a lead vocal spot occasionally. Here's one of them where he sings about the plight of fellow guitar slinger, Wayne Kramer of the MC5.

What are you listening to tonight?