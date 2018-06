If a conversation about power-pop music is happening and Dwight Twilley's name does NOT come up, that conversation is lacking a main component.

Though Dwight didn't score many hits in the mainstream, in 1975 tonight's music club did reach #15 on the US charts. He's still out there making music and is revered by a cult of folks who have a thing for big loud guitar pop hooks.

He was born in Tulsa, OK on this day in 1951.