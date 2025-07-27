'Hold On': Lindsey Graham Busted On Live TV For Trying To 'Distract From Epstein'

NBC host Kristen Welker called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for attempting to "rewrite history" on Russia's interference in the 2016 election "to distract from the Epstein matter."
During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, Graham called for a special counsel after suggesting there was new evidence that former President Barack Obama conspired to smear President Donald Trump with an investigation into Russian collusion.

"Hold on, Senator, as you know, former President Obama has weighed in through a spokesperson," Welker interrupted. "He says that's just patently false. I actually spoke to Susan Miller, who's a former senior CIA officer who helped oversee the 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian interference. She says it's completely false that Obama or anyone else asked them to change or sway their investigation."

"Senator, are you trying to rewrite history to distract from the Epstein matter, Senator?" the host wondered.

"I'm trying to let you know and the media know that we found something we didn't know before," Graham insisted. "At the end of the day, I'm not calling for a prosecution against President Obama for treason, but I am calling for an investigation."

"Senator, you're saying there's something new," Welker replied. "This report goes back to 2020. It's five years old. There's actually nothing new in this report and nothing that changes any conclusion."

"Whatever," Graham grumbled.

