C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

Every so often I will see something in the press that refers to Stephen Malkmus as ex-Pavement. That all fine and dandy because he was the face of the band but c'mon people. Pavement called it a day at the end of the last century.

In the last seventeen years, he has released seven albums under his own name with his band the Jicks. Over that period he's dabbled in some things that may have left his fans a little perplexed to downright frustrated. I mean, the last album edged at some sort of somnambulistic prog rock at moments.

It seems on the brand new one, Sparkle Hard, he's got enjoying the glimmer of something that goes pop. Of course, it is a bit of twisted glimmer. This short film to showcase the album put that point across.