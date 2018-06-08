C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Stooges

"It really said something about a person if you showed up with a Stooges album. You turned your back on Eric Clapton, you were over Hendrix, you were over everything you were listening to before. You were in a different, slightly dangerous and untrustworthy place. Stooges fans were not the cream of society, and I identified with that closely right away, I responded very powerfully to this record. It was, for me, the antidote to everything that was going on around me. To me, it made The Doors look like self-indulgent hippies. This was the real thing."

-Anthony Bourdain on KCRW's Guest DJ Project July 28th, 2010.

