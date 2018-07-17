C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Stooges

Man, whenever I get a guitar in my hand, I eventually try to channel the Stooges Ron Asheton.

I never come close.

NO ONE who ever tries to channel Ron can’t come close. He was a master of that thing he did. It was his own way of playing. We will all just be acolytes. Also though, we will find a different way to play it. Ron inspires many to do just that.

Ron was born on this day, July 17th, in 1948. He would’ve been 70 this year. He passed away January 6th in 2009.

What are you listening to tonight?