Fifty Years Ago Today, Bobby Kennedy Took His Final Journey

It was the end of something we still can't quite name, that awful day 50 years ago when Bobby Kennedy was killed by an assassin's bullet.

In a powerful piece (go read it all), Charles Pierce ends with this:

Ultimately, the great unknowable is whether the country would have taken the turns it took in the 1970s and 1980s, the dangerous detours that have brought us to our present moment, if there had been no guns in the kitchen that night. The reactionary forces against the gains of the Civil Rights Movement already were gathering force, and it’s not unreasonable to conclude that the Republicans would have formed their dark alliance with the remnants of American apartheid even more swiftly had Nixon been defeated by yet another Kennedy. I would like to think that Robert Kennedy would have been able to stand against the foul gales that were then rising. I prefer to think that he would have, because I prefer to think of this country as perpetually redeemable. So many of our wounds are self-inflicted, and, by and large, through our history, we’ve at least made some good faith effort to heal them and to atone to ourselves for having inflicted them in the first place. That, ultimately, is what Robert Kennedy stood for and, alas, what he died for as well. Wisdom, through the awful grace of God.

Fifty years later, and we still tear up when we think of what could have been.

Didn't you love the things he stood for

Didn't he try to find some good for you and me

“A revolution is coming. A revolution which will be peaceful if we are wise enough; compassionate if we care enough; successful if we are fortunate enough. But a revolution which is coming whether we will it or not.” - Bobby Kennedy pic.twitter.com/pGFKrWzhoK — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) June 5, 2018

on the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death, a reminiscence written by my late father, who covered and became close to him: https://t.co/Ry8JJaLrkU — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 5, 2018

“The youth of this nation are the clearest mirror of our performance.” ~Bobby Kennedy pic.twitter.com/1Wowz7XUzb

This from @MikeBarnicle, who was on Bobby Kennedy's funeral train 50 years ago, is just so good.



https://t.co/rjxefP4ZAJ — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) June 6, 2018

The last thing Bobby Kennedy ever did right before he was shot was shake the hand of Juan Romero, a teenage Mexican immigrant working in the US as a busboy. That was 50 years ago today. RFK understood that what makes America great is that we are the world’s greatest melting pot. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 5, 2018

"We weren’t all right – then, or now. The wounds and divisions Robert Kennedy hoped to heal are with us still." https://t.co/s61aCUbABE — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 5, 2018