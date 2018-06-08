GOP Attacking Healthcare Again: This Is War
You wanna see some female rage check out the staff of Crooks and Liars when a story like this comes out:
Please be aware that this is attorneys general in Red states filing this stupid lawsuit.
And the good news is there are six attorneys general on the Democratic side who are now going to take the place of Jeff ^#&^%$ Sessions and fight for those of us with pre-existing conditions in court.
Civil war much? Fort Sumpter has been fired upon. We're at war with Republican healthcare policy. And every single Democrat now has an ad to run with a real Republican vote behind it, as all but 19 of them voted to take away unspent funds from the Children's Health Insurance Program and dump them into the Tax Cuts for Billionaires Program.
I didn't sugarcoat it last night on Twitter, be prepared if you click for some strong language.
And don't miss Karoli's post written in the heat of her initial reaction (the best time).
@Theologop said it best when she called what the Republicans are doing "medical aggression." It's violence against those in the population who are most vulnerable.
We have to win the midterms. This is a life or death election.
PS Yes, the Republican Party just handed the Democrats a really personal flame-broiled issue for the midterms. Republicans will not turn out to get rid of the pre-existing condition coverage. Too many of them need it.
And we will turn out en masse to protect our care, taking nothing for granted.
