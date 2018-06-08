GOP Attacking Healthcare Again: This Is War

You wanna see some female rage check out the staff of Crooks and Liars when a story like this comes out:

The Trump administration just told a court that it will not defend the ACA's protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Not satisfied with the huge tax cuts, Republicans now want to offer human sacrifices to the top one percent. https://t.co/Enuss8VcRH — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) June 8, 2018

Please be aware that this is attorneys general in Red states filing this stupid lawsuit.

And the good news is there are six attorneys general on the Democratic side who are now going to take the place of Jeff ^#&^%$ Sessions and fight for those of us with pre-existing conditions in court.

New Jersey intervened to defend the Affordable Care Act because we feared that the Trump Administration could not be trusted to carry out its constitutional duty to defend the law. We now know that we were right to be worried. — NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyAG) June 8, 2018

Civil war much? Fort Sumpter has been fired upon. We're at war with Republican healthcare policy. And every single Democrat now has an ad to run with a real Republican vote behind it, as all but 19 of them voted to take away unspent funds from the Children's Health Insurance Program and dump them into the Tax Cuts for Billionaires Program.

JUST IN: On a party-line vote, @HouseGOP passed the Trump-GOP rescissions package that eliminates Children's Health Insurance Program funding and cuts programs that create jobs & strengthen communities. pic.twitter.com/S70haZgZEe — Appropriations Dems (@AppropsDems) June 8, 2018

I didn't sugarcoat it last night on Twitter, be prepared if you click for some strong language.

And don't miss Karoli's post written in the heat of her initial reaction (the best time).

@Theologop said it best when she called what the Republicans are doing "medical aggression." It's violence against those in the population who are most vulnerable.

There's also surge of hate for POTUS and his evil policies and REPUBS minions Horror of separated children in cages & dismantling of CHIP & ACA pre-existing health protections Trump caused death count is rising But we don't poll that It will translate to #BlueWaveIsComing 🌊🌊🌊

We have to win the midterms. This is a life or death election.

Trump & the GOP are attacking Americans again by refusing to defend key provisions in the Affordable Care Act.



Gutting protections for people with pre-existing conditions? It's back to go bankrupt or die if you're ill.



Light up their phones. #VoteThemOut #ACA #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/drALRZKIqP — Tony Stark 2018 💥 (@1IronMan2018) June 8, 2018

PS Yes, the Republican Party just handed the Democrats a really personal flame-broiled issue for the midterms. Republicans will not turn out to get rid of the pre-existing condition coverage. Too many of them need it.

And we will turn out en masse to protect our care, taking nothing for granted.