Judd Apatow Demands Fox Entertainment Accountability For Fox News

It's about time. Someone making money at the Fox Entertainment division has finally said enough to Fox over their racist Trump servitude at Fox News.

People Magazine:

Judd Apatow is calling on Hollywood to boycott Fox amid the powerhouse’s news channel’s controversial coverage of President Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown, which has separated nearly 2,000 children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. “I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this,” the Love executive producer tweeted Tuesday. “[AG Sessions] is a f—ing kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”

It's not clear how many people will abandon money on the table and stop working with Fox all together, as Apatow has. But as Driftglass quoted "Hollywood Shuffle" earlier this year, "there's work at the post office." No one HAS to sell their labor to Fox, and yeah I'm afraid it's Apatow following Driftglass rather than the other way around. Work for ANY iteration of Fox?