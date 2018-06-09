'Liberals Self-Abort': Breitbart Commenters On Anthony Bourdain's Death Are Right On Brand

We lost Anthony Bourdain today. There's a good appreciation of his life, surprisingly, at Reason, from Mike Riggs:

He was a proponent of peace and free exchange who used his platform to redirect America's attention to the places we ravaged and then forgot about. He loved Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia; he despised Henry Kissinger.... In the last year, he became a staunch supporter of women who have survived sexual assault and harassment, not because he's a saint but because he "met one extraordinary woman with an extraordinary and painful story, who introduced [him] to a lot of other women with extraordinary stories and suddenly it was personal." His alignment with the #MeToo movement came with a healthy dose of public regret about the times throughout his career in which he turned a blind eye to female friends and coworkers who were mistreated by men in the food industry.... Bourdain also praised the immigrant work ethic—another reason it is so devastating to lose him now. In 2000's Kitchen Confidential, he wrote about the essential role immigrants have played in the evolution of America's food scene and how America has benefited by providing opportunities to people fleeing war and poverty. The "exile" class of line cooks—"Refugees, usually emigres and immigrants for whom cooking is preferable to death squads, poverty or working in a sneaker factory for two dollars a day"—were some of his favorite characters in the kitchen. He even preferred them to culinary masterminds....

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the comments at Breitbart.You may want to ask the kids to leave the room:

He worked at CNN - who wouldn't want to die? **** CIA hit? Isn't hanging in the hotel closet, wearing a batman suit and women's panties with p0rn all over the floor.......a trade craft joke? They laugh about that at the office. **** Leave him in France just don’t bury him anywhere near the American Military Cemeteries where true heroes fought and died so Anthony Bourdain had the right to say with hatred that he would “like to cook for President Trump so I could poison him.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ **** A wealthy celebrity chef staying in a 5 star hotel in Alsace had to hang himself to death because he couldn't live in the same world where Trump ate well done steaks with ketchup. THAT, more than anything, defines the mental illness that is liberalism. **** Two Words: Lolita Express. The Clinton's strike again. RIP A-hole **** Bourdain fell hook, line, and sinker for Asia Argento. She played him like a violin. Too bad; with all his fame and fortune, he could have had so many new girls by next day. She must be the succubus she plays in movies. **** When a liberal dies, does a demon get his wings? **** Liberal trolls are whining and crying over some ped0.... but they encourage over 500 black women a day to abort their babies.... **** Liberals are genocidal maniacs. **** Poisoned by leftist Kool Aid. **** Sources report Bourdain was dressed in women's lingerie and was found hanged beside a step stool with a Playgirl magazine on the floor. **** Spade and Bourdain: The Haitian Connection **** Did they both dare question the Clintons? **** His best episode was in Lebanon when the USMC saved his rich, commie, SJW, virtue signalling butt. Priceless. **** Liberals don't "commit suicide." They "self-abort." I'm sure he'll still be voting in the mid-term elections.

Good to see you're staying on brand, assholes.