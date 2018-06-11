This North Korea 'Summit' Is Nothing More Than A Photo Op With Swag

I wonder if Donald J. Effing Trump is getting a commission from all the co-branded bottles of water with Kim Jong Un?

Or maybe the fans with their images on them?

This "summit" is the most bogus sideshow I have seen yet. Here are some things Kim Jong-un knows about Trump that tell me he's playing him like a fiddle:

Trump blew up the Iran deal -- a deal which was made to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump lies about everything, no matter how small, no matter how trivial Trump is a vain, shallow puppet who will do his masters' bidding as long as it brings him praise from someone. It doesn't matter who.

And yet the media treats this like it is a Very Serious Thing when it's nothing more than a distraction and a moment for Trump to strut like the peacock he is.

But hey -- at least media will walk away with water bottles with dictators' faces on them and a fan with two sides to it. Maybe they're giving out keychains too. And challenge coins because why not?