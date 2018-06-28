Oh Snap! Stephen Colbert Is Not Kind To Anthony Kennedy

Colbert's monologue last night was bitter and sharp. Exactly what was called for on a day when the Supreme Court lost all chance of being a legitimate force for justice.

"If you're on a low-carb diet, you're in luck, because they

ON THE FUTURE OF THE COURT: This could have huge repercussions. Think about it. The court that just this week crippled unions, upheld Trump’s Muslim ban and race-based gerrymandering…. might turn conservative.

Noting that Justice Kennedy leaves on July 31, Colbert noted, “Enjoy your gay marriages now, because as of August 1, you’re back to being roommates.”

ON JUSTICE KENNEDY: "Don't tell me you're mind's gone: I read Bush v. Gore and Citizens United. You never had one."

ON FILLING THE VACANCY BEFORE THE MIDTERMS: "Well of course you want to fill the seat before the midterms, just like you want to eat all the weed before the cop gets to the driver's side window of the car."

ON THAT SEAT MITCH MCCONNELL STOLE FROM MERRICK GARLAND: "Mitch McConnell is willing to take the high road...and forget he ever did it."

FINALLY: "Good news used to be 'We got Bin Laden!' Now it's 'We got Trump to release the kidnapped [migrant] children, and there's a chance he might even do it.'"