Right Wing Fraud D'Souza Has The Stupidest Quote Of The Day
Ex-felon and supremely lacking in self-awareness "auteur" Dinesh D'Souza was given a warm seat on the Laura Ingraham show to say stupid shite about Trump. Media Matters provides the transcript:
DINESH D'SOUZA: The comparison to fascism is absurd because Hitler was not concerned with illegal immigrants. The Jews were citizens of Germany. They had been in Germany for a long time. Hitler was drawing an internal line between, if you will, what he considered to be first-class citizens, the Nordic Germans, and he wanted to make Jews into second-class citizens or worse.
Dinesh's latest propaganda "film" compares Trump favorably to Abraham Lincoln.
There are no words.
Comments