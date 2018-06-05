To Soothe Giant Man-Baby, Fox News Tries To Paint Eagles As Protestors

No Eagles player knelt for the anthem during a regular season game last year. (Ron Brooks, who was released last August, did during a preseason game.)

That's how Eagles fans knew immediately that Fox News was lying last night.

No, the generic blonde didn't use words. Her segment used video of what was surely meant to make the team look part of the BLM protests.

But the Eagles are one of the most evangelical teams in the NFL. The clip showed players praying.

In case there was ever any doubt as to what lengths Fox News will go to create false narratives for political purposes.

This can’t be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this... https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

Of course, as far as Fox News is concerned, since 2 of the 3 people in this picture are black there is a 66.6% possibility that they did something wrong. #Eagles https://t.co/WCrBvWj7PT — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) June 5, 2018

State TV is now showing pictures of Eagles players kneeling to pray on the field. Apparently this is considered disrespectful to their one true God - Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/4R981l1xcC — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) June 5, 2018