To Soothe Giant Man-Baby, Fox News Tries To Paint Eagles As Protestors
No Eagles player knelt for the anthem during a regular season game last year. (Ron Brooks, who was released last August, did during a preseason game.)
That's how Eagles fans knew immediately that Fox News was lying last night.
No, the generic blonde didn't use words. Her segment used video of what was surely meant to make the team look part of the BLM protests.
But the Eagles are one of the most evangelical teams in the NFL. The clip showed players praying.
In case there was ever any doubt as to what lengths Fox News will go to create false narratives for political purposes.
