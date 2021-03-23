Politics
Thoughts And Prayers: Fox Booker Dead Of Covid -- While Business Goes On As Usual

Eric Spinato's brother wrote on social media that the cause of death had been the coronavirus.
By Susie Madrak
22 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Traditionally, the only time conservatives achieve enlightenment is when something strikes their friends or family, and it sounds like Eric Spanato was a nice guy who was much loved. But the personal is political. And since this is Fox, business will almost certainly go on as usual. Via CNN:

New York (CNN Business) Eric Spinato, the head booker and senior story editor for the Fox Business Network, died over the weekend, the network said Monday.

Spinato's brother, Dean, wrote on social media that the cause of death had been the coronavirus.

"COVID took my brother today," he wrote. "He was a gem and one of a kind. I'm so broken and lost for words."

Spinato worked at Fox for nearly 20 years. He joined the network in 1998, before briefly leaving in 2004 to work at CNN and MSNBC. He returned to Fox in 2007 and worked at the company ever since, working primarily with Maria Bartiromo.

Look, we all know that Fox has downplayed the severity of the pandemic in service to the Mango Man. We also know that some deaths are less important than others in the eyes of Fox News, particularly when graded by skin color. Instead of rising to the occasion of addressing a virus that was incidentally, also a major risk to their own viewers, Fox hosts spread misinformation about the virus and attacked effective public health measures like masks.

And Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is, of course, still working hard to erode confidence in the vaccines.

While railing against masks and social distancing in public, News Corp. did impose CDC protocols for mask-wearing and social distancing in their own organization. And CEO Lachlan Murdoch told staffers recently that staffers should not expect to return to work until after Labor Day.

Naturally. They're hypocrites without conscience.

