Thoughts And Prayers From The Usual Money-Grubbing Suspects
October 27, 2018
Thoughts and prayers seem extra useless when those who were killed were already praying.
— laura olin (@lauraolin) October 27, 2018
If "thoughts and prayers" were effective, places where people go to think and pray wouldn't get shot up. #Pittsburgh
— Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) October 27, 2018
Igor Volsky takes his righteous anger and puts it to work:
.@GOPLeader has taken at least $33,940 from @NRA and has been sending #ThoughtsAndPrayers while defeating policy change since 2006.
If you're disgusted by this corruption, donate to his challenger @Matta4Congress and VOTE: https://t.co/BhCNvH3CzJ https://t.co/3tawb9KtOM
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@DeanHeller has taken at least $125,302 from @NRA and has been sending the same #ThoughtsAndPrayers since 2006.
If you're sick this, give money to his challenger @RosenforNevada and VOTE, VOTE, VOTE: https://t.co/hvsPWI9B3T https://t.co/kUBO9v1WSy
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepSmucker has taken $8,900 from @NRA.
If you're sick of #ThoughtsAndPrayers and no policy action on guns, give money to his challenger @jessforcongress and VOTE, VOTE, VOTE: https://t.co/fmn28PZAPK https://t.co/eVHZCk4a3f
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepStefanik is an "A" rated @NRA Congresswoman who has taken at least $6,000 from the gun lobby.
If you're tried of her #thoughtsandprayers, donate money to her challenger, @TedraCobb https://t.co/lwFZs8V2ZY
AND VOTE VOTE VOTE https://t.co/TE3vwpPwFP
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepChuck took at least $9,000 from @NRA.
If you're sick of his #ThoughtsAndPrayers, give money to his challenger @DMMD4TNCongress and VOTE VOTE VOTE! https://t.co/X5oszXUpbt https://t.co/54rcwdBmHB
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@SenThomTillis has taken $4.5 million from @NRA and has been sending his #ThoughtsAndPrayers since 2015. https://t.co/WbI3SJcvgS
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepJimBanks has taken $2,000 from @NRA and has been sending his #ThoughtsAndPrayers since 2017.
If you want change, give money to his challenger @CourtneyTritch and VOTE, VOTE, VOTE: https://t.co/vmzBPf5EWR https://t.co/fI2XyiqCeX
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@senrobportman has been sending thoughts and prayers for years and has taken $3,061,941 from @NRA, playing a key role in actively obstructing gun reform. https://t.co/iJigZyq1zb
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepStefanik is an "A" rated @NRA Congresswoman who has taken at least $6,000 from the gun lobby.
If you're sick of her #thoughtsandprayers, donate money to her challenger, @TedraCobb https://t.co/lwFZs8V2ZY https://t.co/TE3vwpPwFP↓ Story continues below ↓
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepTedBudd has taken $4,000 from @NRA and has been sending these same #ThoughtsAndPrayers since 2016 -- all the while undermining policy change.
You can donate to his challenger @KathyManningNC and please please vote: https://t.co/vxmrd7o4A1 https://t.co/2XOonNY9kY
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@SenatorLankford took at least $18,955 from @NRA and has been sending his #ThoughtsAndPrayers and obstructing real policy change ever since. Unfortunately, he's not up for election this year. https://t.co/lfcwvWpzbx
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@KeithRothfus has accepted at least $5,869 from @NRA and has been sending his #ThoughtsAndPrayers and trying to undermine gun reform since 2010.
We can stop this. Give to his challenger @ConorLambPA and VOTE: https://t.co/tP99K1BmUJ https://t.co/m7U6NzW0zu
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@RepDaveJoyce took at least $47,921 from @NRA and has been sending #ThoughtsAndPrayers and obstructing policy change since 2012.
If this disgusts you, DONATE to his challenger @BetsyRaderOH and VOTE: https://t.co/keqeSGTKUv https://t.co/0BY4vFXrRF
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
.@johnculberson has taken at least $41,389 from @NRA and has been sending his #ThoughtsAndPrayers and obstructing policy change for the last 18 years.
If you're as mad about this as I am, donate to this challenger @Lizzie4Congress and VOTE: https://t.co/fm8PxhtwYY https://t.co/YduBXerkSb
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018
And so on. Go follow @igotvolsky on Twitter if you don't see the name of your own Thoughtfully Praying NRA Congressperson.
Comments