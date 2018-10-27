Thoughts And Prayers From The Usual Money-Grubbing Suspects

.@johnculberson has taken at least $41,389 from @NRA and has been sending his #ThoughtsAndPrayers and obstructing policy change for the last 18 years.



If you're as mad about this as I am, donate to this challenger @Lizzie4Congress and VOTE: https://t.co/fm8PxhtwYY https://t.co/YduBXerkSb

— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 27, 2018