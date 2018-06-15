Stephen Colbert Rips Jeff Sessions About 'Biblical' Family Separation

Former Sunday-school teacher Stephen Colbert righteously ripped into Jeff Sessions for using the Bible to justify separating immigrant children from their families.

“Hey, don’t bring God into this. First of all, I don’t think God picked you, because I don’t worship Vladimir Putin. And, the only thing in the Bible close to this is a king threatening to cut a baby in two, and he was joking.”

“It wouldn’t matter if you took these children to really nice hotels—or Trump hotels—we’d still be the only country in the whole damn world doing it, because it’s just plain wrong,” he said.

The host urged his viewers to call their reps for Father’s Day and demand action to stop this practice.

“I sincerely believe that it doesn’t matter who you voted for. If we let this happen in our name, we are a feckless country,” he said.

Do it for the kids!

Congressional switchboard: (202) 224-3121.

