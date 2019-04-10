Colbert Rips Trump For Claiming Obama Started Child Separation Policy

Stephen Colbert was angry in a way we don't typically see as he slammed Trump for trying to shift blame onto Obama for his child separation policy. Via The Daily Beast:

“President Obama separated the children,” Trump told reporters unprompted earlier in the day. “Those cages that were shown, I think they were very inappropriate. They were built by President Obama’s administration. Not by Trump.” He added, “I’m the one that stopped it. President Obama had child separation. I was the one that changed it.”

“No, you didn’t!” Colbert shot back. “Obama didn’t have a family separation policy.” The host reminded Trump that the policy was announced by his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who called it “zero tolerance, as in your feelings toward Mexicans.”

“It was the brainchild of Stephen Miller and John Kelly,” Colbert said, “who told Kirstjen Nielsen to implement it, and now she’ll be scraping that hot black tar off her soul for the rest of eternity.”

“It didn’t stop people from coming, it was a monstrous act of cruelty and ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge,” he continued, “but for some reason you are now pushing to reinstate broader family separation policies and today you publicly defended it in the same meeting where you claimed it was all Obama’s fault.”