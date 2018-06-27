Jeff Sessions Makes Happy Little Joke About Separating Children

Jeff Sessions was in Los Angeles yesterday, speaking about his family separation policy. It was a friendly crowd -- the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation is a group that specializes in writing briefs taking right-wing positions on court cases. (They also push for the death penalty.)

"What is perhaps more galling is the hypocrisy. These same people live in gated communities, many of them, and are featured at events where you have to have an ID to even come in and hear them speak.They like a little security around themselves. If you try to scale the fence, believe me, they'll be even too happy to have you arrested and separated from your children."

"I didn't believe it until I saw it -- he's joking about the family separation policy which he first announced in March and later tried to deny, as you saw," Mika Brzezinski said.

"I think, Joe, it is safe to say the thousands of children and their parents who are separated and the children being detained are not laughing this morning. and are not going along with this joke pretty well."

"Well, they're not laughing. They certainly don't consider themself a punch line and the biggest problem is right now there still isn't a coherent policy, at least not a coherent policy that the president of the United States is able to enunciate," Scarborough said.

"Certainly not a coherent policy on how these children and how these parents are coming together. We don't know how many children there are. There still aren't lists. We still aren't having senators allowed to go in and visit. The american Red Cross, I haven't heard them visiting yet. They sure let the administration know last -- Jeff Sessions can't figure out where he stands on this.

"Is he the hardliner that started the policy with Donald Trump? Or is he the guy that goes on the Christian Broadcasting Network and, yes, I can say it, lies, saying it was never their intention to separate children from their parents when he said back in March it was? Or is it the guy that uses child separation as a punch line? That's up to Jeff Sessions to figure out. I will tell you, Mika, a lot going on."