Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

My grandmother died about eight years ago of Lewy Body Dementia. She spent many years with a lot of different diagnoses, though we knew dementia was a primary diagnosis, until her autopsy confirmed LBD. In my grandmother's case, I spent more than fifteen years watching my brilliant, dynamic grandmother (the first woman in her family to get a college degree--she went on to be a city planner/engineer; her own mother barely had a sixth grade education and was so proud of her for succeeding in a man's world) degenerate into a shell of herself, moving stiffly, having arguments with people only she could see until finally she became mute and bedridden. Dementia is an incredibly cruel disease.

Now, I am not a doctor (nor bound by the Goldwater Rule), but I was watching some of press pool coverage of Trump's utterly embarrassing appearance at the G-7 summit, and besides his cringeworthy outbursts, I was struck by Trump's stiff gait and carriage. I could have sworn he almost lost his balance at least once--just walking forward. These were the same things that doctors credited to Parkinson's with my grandmother.

The more and more I look at not only Trump's behavior and word choices, but also his motor coordination, I'm convinced that he doesn't possess healthy brain cognitive processes. Does he have LBD? I can't know. But I know impairment when I see it and that's exactly what I'm seeing. I'm just wondering how long it will take before others start noticing it too.

