Trump Had One Woman At Meeting On Family Separation: Liz Cheney

It's a sea of white men discussing the fate of brown women and their children at the Trump White House.

Except if you look veeery carefully at the lower right, you'll see a swatch of purple.

Is that Elaine Cho, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and herself a naturalized (not native born) American citizen? Because it took Elaine Cho from age 8 to age 19 to become a US citizen, so she would at least have some first-hand experience re immigration to the US, and experience of being a child immigrant. Useful information, right?

But no. It's not Elaine Cho.

It's Liz "Never Close Gitmo" Cheney, the congresswoman from Wyoming.

Liz Cheney.

She's got a history...

And no people of color. Fun fact, the one woman was Rep. LizCheney, who yesterday shut down Rep. Luis Gutierrrez from speaking abt the immig crisis on the House floor. Cheney alleged it was a “breach of decorum” b/c the Hispanic Caucus brought 2 migrant children to the floor. https://t.co/82gMNpmVz7 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 21, 2018