Trump Had One Woman At Meeting On Family Separation: Liz Cheney
It's a sea of white men discussing the fate of brown women and their children at the Trump White House.
Except if you look veeery carefully at the lower right, you'll see a swatch of purple.
Is that Elaine Cho, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and herself a naturalized (not native born) American citizen? Because it took Elaine Cho from age 8 to age 19 to become a US citizen, so she would at least have some first-hand experience re immigration to the US, and experience of being a child immigrant. Useful information, right?
But no. It's not Elaine Cho.
It's Liz "Never Close Gitmo" Cheney, the congresswoman from Wyoming.
Liz Cheney.
She's got a history...
