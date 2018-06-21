Trump Had One Woman At Meeting On Family Separation: Liz Cheney

By Frances Langum
Trump Had One Woman At Meeting On Family Separation: Liz Cheney

It's a sea of white men discussing the fate of brown women and their children at the Trump White House.

Except if you look veeery carefully at the lower right, you'll see a swatch of purple.

Is that Elaine Cho, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and herself a naturalized (not native born) American citizen? Because it took Elaine Cho from age 8 to age 19 to become a US citizen, so she would at least have some first-hand experience re immigration to the US, and experience of being a child immigrant. Useful information, right?

But no. It's not Elaine Cho.

It's Liz "Never Close Gitmo" Cheney, the congresswoman from Wyoming.

Liz Cheney.

She's got a history...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV