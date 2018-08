I mean, really. Does she believe her father can't get any worse? Come on, Ivanka -- show a little loyalty! We believe in his infinite capacity for cruelty more than you do?

Twitter reacts:

She could have shown more empathy for the children-but no- “ it was a low point for ME.” Like father like daughter. — Shelby Jurema (@goober6) August 2, 2018

I’m sure the children living in cages feel badly for her and her father. It must be so hard to deal with the lows while living the high life. I’ll be sure to send thoughts and prayers to @IvankaTrump — Amy Karhu (@KarhuAmy) August 2, 2018

If I wanted to create a robot that appeared to be human, I would use Ivanka Trump as the blueprint by which it should be built. #ThursdayThoughts — Lee Ann Lewman (@LALewman) August 2, 2018

Yet she did nothing, nothing, to combat the action.

🚨 Reminder leaked emails prove that the Trump administration had planned this since his inauguration & they still thoroughly fuc*ed It up.



Or was it there plan all along? https://t.co/dC1uov0Lnr — vlh (@coton_luver) August 2, 2018

Don’t allow this witch a clean up. This woman is exactly what she has shown herself to be: a grifter. Where were the necessary follow up questions? Ask her to define what she means by low point. Does she disagree with the policy or just its rollout? Was the policy immoral? — Safiyah Noor (@SafiyahNoor1) August 2, 2018

gosh, that musta been SO terrible for u! Nobody knew immigration could b so hard. But, tell us again how you spoke out against daddy’s separation policy b4 it was enacted? And what part u played to reunite kids w their parents? Oh - that’s right, you’re “just gonna b a daughter” — Nikki Nolan (@AlissaNolan) August 2, 2018

In no way do I defend her, but I will say that of all of them, she may be the smartest. She’s certainly smart enough to see what’s barreling towards them. I can see the fear in her face.

It's not as if you can't afford to quit your job (what do you do, exactly?) and go home. You have that nice house at the beach, take the kids.