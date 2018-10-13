Melania Thinks She Trolled The Libs With Her Cruel Jacket

Gee, for a woman who complains about being the most bullied person in the galaxy former swimsuit model and new Family Reunification poster-girl Melania Trump sure does seem to give her critics lots of material.

After choosing an uncharacteristically cheap jacket, with an even cheaper message written on it to wear, this poor excuse for a FLOTUS was the target of waves of criticism. Her jacket read, "I don't really care, do you?" as she boarded the flight to visit (and allegedly comfort) toddlers and children torn from their parents at the border and kept in cages with metal blankets and zero human physical contact. But she is bullied, she says. And let's not forget, that she and her spokesperson claimed the jacket was just a silly jacket, people. Not meant to send a message of any kind whatsoever.

Like many things that come out of the horizontal slit beneath her "nose," that was a lie. I would say her husband is rubbing off on her, but I wouldn't want to leave anyone with that visual, because I am kind. Also, I doubt he is rubbing off on anyone, lately.

I digress. Anyhow, in her interview with ABC News, she admits she was sending a message with the jacket. Which is it, lady?

Melania finally admits that she wore that tone-deaf "I really don’t care. Do U?" jacket on a trip to visit detained migrant children just to own the libs. She was too busy playing the victim to show the proper respect to the actual victims. pic.twitter.com/PAYoJNIoGl — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 13, 2018

Hmmmmm. Wore something completely tasteless and cruel just to "own the libs?" To tell the media that she doesn't care what they say? She's going to do what's RIGHT? When, tell me WHEN has she done anything that is right? Moral? Generous? Kind? Selfless?

I'll just be over here waiting until I have officially become worm food for my answer.

Meanwhile, over in the Twitterverse...

No big surprise that the woman who is still a birther wore the “I don’t care” jacket on purpose.



She really showed the people.... Who she is. https://t.co/tF69WtWcog

Remember when her office eyerolled, mocked, & insisted relentlessly there was no msg behind the jacket? That was a lie, as @FLOTUS makes crystal clear here. https://t.co/rahHBNALAd — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) October 13, 2018

So let’s see if I got this right: she wants people to focus on what she’s doing (not what she’s wearing), so she knowingly wears a jacket to get them talking about what she’s wearing. That, uh, makes sense... pic.twitter.com/b4CYZkHmUG — Will Brown (@WdB11) October 13, 2018

I notice that when she goes to visit orphaned elephants she doesn't wear a jacket that says "I really don't care, do u?"



However, when she visits orphaned children she does. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 5, 2018

Ouch. That one hurts with how true it is.

Now that Melania acknowledged trolling the left, she is absolutely 100% a fair target for criticism.



You put yourself in the ring, ya gets what ya get. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 14, 2018

^^^ From my favorite Twitter Account, The Hoarse Whisperer... "Ya gets what ya get." No more complaining outta you, Mellie.