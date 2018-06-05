Under The GOP, US Imprisoning Children In Abandoned WalMarts
Jeff Merkley went to immigration centers in Texas this week. In one case, an abandoned WalMart turned into a detention center, he was denied entry.
In another, what he described was horrific. Children in cages. Three-year-olds lined up for food with seventeen-year-olds. Children separated from their parents.
A child separated from their parent is forever traumatized. This is torture. And the United Nations has taken notice.
The two responses from the Trump so-called administration are pure evil.
Jeff Sessions to Hugh Hewitt defends the practice as an effective deterrent.
And that nut in the White House does the one thing he's good at. Lie.
He lies and lies and lies.
Comments