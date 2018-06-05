Under The GOP, US Imprisoning Children In Abandoned WalMarts

By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
up

Jeff Merkley went to immigration centers in Texas this week. In one case, an abandoned WalMart turned into a detention center, he was denied entry.

In another, what he described was horrific. Children in cages. Three-year-olds lined up for food with seventeen-year-olds. Children separated from their parents.

A child separated from their parent is forever traumatized. This is torture. And the United Nations has taken notice.

The two responses from the Trump so-called administration are pure evil.

Jeff Sessions to Hugh Hewitt defends the practice as an effective deterrent.

And that nut in the White House does the one thing he's good at. Lie.

He lies and lies and lies.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV