Under The GOP, US Imprisoning Children In Abandoned WalMarts

Jeff Merkley went to immigration centers in Texas this week. In one case, an abandoned WalMart turned into a detention center, he was denied entry.

In another, what he described was horrific. Children in cages. Three-year-olds lined up for food with seventeen-year-olds. Children separated from their parents.

A child separated from their parent is forever traumatized. This is torture. And the United Nations has taken notice.

BREAKING: The United Nations Human Rights Office just demanded that the Trump administration "immediately halt [the] practice of separating families and stop criminalizing what should at most be an administrative offense"!



NOTE: The Trump administration started this, not Obama pic.twitter.com/TNOAFco5eC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 5, 2018

The two responses from the Trump so-called administration are pure evil.

Jeff Sessions to Hugh Hewitt defends the practice as an effective deterrent.

Jeff Sessions on Hugh Hewitt this morning claimed that the law forces the separation of children and parents into different facilities. But he also framed it as an effective deterrent and morally defensible policy pic.twitter.com/KI3q01vHQU — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 5, 2018

And that nut in the White House does the one thing he's good at. Lie.

He lies and lies and lies.

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Mr. President, the only “horrible law” is YOUR policy. YOU have the power to change it. If you saw what I saw today, you would.



Never before has America deliberately inflicted cruelty on children to deter asylum seekers from finding refuge here. Never. And we never should. https://t.co/WRTUyNOesr — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 4, 2018