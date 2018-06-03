Virginia Democratic Candidate Stomps Pete Hegseth In Train Wreck Interview: 'Change Is Coming'

Fox News host Pege Hegseth on Sunday came out on the losing side of an interview with Virginia candidate for U.S. House Dan Helmer (D).

In a Sunday interview on Fox & Friends, Hegseth confronted the Democrat about one of his campaign advertisements, which compares Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden.

Hegseth began the interview by thanking Helmer, who served in Afghanistan, for his military service. But the pleasantries ended there.

"Obviously an ad like that gets noticed," Hegseth opined. "We're talking about it on the highest rated cable morning show in America. The question I have to you is, do you believe that Donald Trump is the moral equivalent of Osama bin Laden?"

Helmer, however, seemed to have the perfect antidote to the Fox News style of interview.

"I actually believe on 9/11 -- and my heart goes out to all that we lost that day and their families," the candidate said. "I was a cadet at West Point and I knew I was going to be spending the next two years preparing to lead soldiers in combat. And I served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. And I did it for a simple reason, I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against enemies foreign and domestic."

Hegseth interrupted: "Are you saying [Trump] is an enemy?"

But Helmer talked over the Fox News host's attempt to speak.

"I'm saying that the oath that we took to defend the Constitution, I take seriously," Helmer insisted. "This president doesn't. And one of the reasons that I'm excited to be here on a show that I know that the president watches every morning is to make sure we deliver a message that change is coming, that no one, not even our president, is above the law."

"Hold on," Hegseth said, but Helmer kept talking.

"It's time to make sure that we have a Congress that holds him accountable," Helmer remarked. "I'm tired of people who think we need to wait and see about a president who has violated our Constitution."

Hegseth demanded to know how Trump had violated the Constitution.

"Let's be clear," Helmer said, refusing to let Hegseth finish his question. "The president has violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, he has done actions that obstruct justice."

"Wait," the Fox News host pleaded.

"He has tampered with witnesses," Helmer continued. "He has violated campaign finance laws. He has engaged in conduct unbecoming of a president."

"A equals B," Hegseth complained. "[You are saying] Donald Trump is a terrorist."

Helmer, again, refused to let the Fox News host finish his sentence.

"The greatest threat to our democracy right now is a president who refuses to uphold his oath to abide by our Constitution and defend it," Helmer stated.

If you would like to donate to Helmer's campaign, here's the ActBlue link.