Wisconsin Republicans Punk Their Own Voters

At the end of 2017, Scott Walker appointed three Republican state legislators - one representative and two senators - to his administration. However, he only declared a special election for one of the senatorial seats. After the Blue Wave hit the state and a Democrat won the seat, Walker refused to call special elections for the other two, leaving those districts unrepresented for over a year.

It took former US Attorney General Eric Holder, a hearing and an appeal before Walker finally gave up and finally did his job and called for the special elections to be held.

The general elections are coming up on Tuesday, June 12th.

However, apparently no one told the Republicans that:

The Wisconsin Republican Party got the date of a special election wrong in a mailer sent recently to pro-gun voters in a state Assembly district. The flyer encourages recipients to vote on June 15. The election is June 12. Republican Assembly Campaign Committee executive director Jenny Toftness said Friday the date was a mistake and robocalls were made to the recipients as a way to correct the error. Toftness says the mailer went to voters identified as supporting gun rights.

I reckon one could say that the Republicans really shot themselves in the foot on this one. I mean, if these voters are dumb enough to vote for a Republican after all they have done to the state and the country, they're dumb enough to believe the wrong date.

I only hope they keep up the good work for the rest of the year.