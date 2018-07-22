C&L's Late Nite Music Club With ARP

By Dale Merrill

Recording under the name Arp, New Yorker Alexis Georgopoulos has explored ambient sound, zippy synth-pop, jangle rock, late night dancefloor hypnotics, airy & exotic landscapes and full on guitar noise.

His latest album, Zebra, brings many of those things together for a clever and lush voyage. The song we're going to hear from it in the music club tonight glows with warm & fun neon colors

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

