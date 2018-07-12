C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sudan Archives

By Dale Merrill

It's a little bit tricky to describe the music of 24-year-old violinist and vocalist Sudan Archives. Inspired by Sudanese fiddlers, steeped heavily in future soul and inspirited by experimental electronica, it's a sound that on one hand is familiar but on the other totally not of a usual norm.

She wrote and produced her latest EP Sink based around her recent experiences of visiting Ghana. It's a dense and sultry landscape of universal grooves that are sprightly and serpentine.

What are you listening to tonight?


