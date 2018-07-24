Daily Caller Editor Goes To Ocasio-Cortez Rally And Is Terrified By Her Populist Message

Virginia Kruta recounted her horrifying ordeal at an event she went to in St. Louis where Democratic rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended in support of Cori Bush. Kruta was made to feel "extremely uncomfortable" with all the "radical talk" about everyone deserving health care and the right to a decent education. The idea of a "living wage" as a human right simply terrified her.

New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a rising star in the Democratic Party. But why is the 28-year-old political newcomer's Democratic socialist agenda resonating? Daily Caller associate editor Virginia Kruta wanted to see what all the fuss was about, so she attended an event in St. Louis where Ocasio-Cortez stumped for fellow progressive candidate Cori Bush. On "Fox & Friends," Kruta said that Ocasio-Cortez and Bush spoke about the things that everyone wants, particularly parents.

Kruta wrote about her traumatic experience in The Daily Caller as well.

But then Ocasio-Cortez spoke, followed by Bush, and I saw something truly terrifying. I saw just how easy it would be, were I less involved and less certain of our nation’s founding and its history, to fall for the populist lines they were shouting from that stage. I saw how easy it would be, as a parent, to accept the idea that my children deserve healthcare and education.

I saw how easy it would be, as someone who has struggled to make ends meet, to accept the idea that a “living wage” was a human right.

Above all, I saw how easy it would be to accept the notion that it was the government’s job to make sure that those things were provided.

Yep. Scary stuff all right.

And this journalist got it absolutely right with his hashtag, #BeyondParody.

Fox & Friends had Daily Caller editor @VAKruta on to discuss the fear she felt attending @Ocasio2018 rally.



"They talk about things everybody wants, especially if you're a parent. They talk about education for your kids, health care... it was really uncomfortable." #BeyondParody pic.twitter.com/BULE0KFuPJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2018

EDITOR'S NOTE: (Frances Langum) As a fellow Illinois-based political freelancer, I feel for Virginia Kruta. According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated from University of Illinois Collinsville (State-sponsored "socialist" college) and it appears she's a mom...I'd bet five bucks her child(ren) are on "All Kids" state-sponsored health insurance and attend public school (as mine do), and furthermore that her pregnancy/ies were covered either by her parents insurance (Thanks Obama!) or Medicaid because that's how young between-jobs political bloggers pay the bills. Watch that video again and the hesitation in Kruta's voice is palpable.

Come to the light side, Virginia, we've got health insurance and help with the student loans. Your first step is to drop the BS Rush Limbaugh trope "Democrat Party."