Friday News Dump: ABC Affiliate Runs Offensive Ad During Debate, And Other News

This is the ad @ABC allowed to run during tonight's #DemDebate: right-wing propaganda depicting @AOC set on fire, burning into images of skeletons.
This is right out of the white nationalist playbook. No news network should be profiting off such hatred.pic.twitter.com/11g7k6hf3c
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) September 13, 2019
GOP PAC Runs Despicable Ad Featuring Burning Photo Of AOC During Democratic Debate#BoycottABC https://t.co/cA05cYjlg4
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 13, 2019
For everyone using the #BoycottABC tag, you should know that the offensive ad where AOC's face was burned was actually aired by a Sinclair broadcasting syndicate out of D.C.: https://t.co/EV4XZb7KmC
Sinclair has been in bed with Trump for a while now. https://t.co/IpSxBRlDRU
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 13, 2019
.@TheDemCoalition Co-founder Scott Dworkin criticized ABC for airing the commercial, suggesting it could incite extremists and put the AOC’s life in jeopardy. “ABC can go to hell,” Dworkin said. “People need to be fired over this.” #BoycottABC https://t.co/j1qbMuhMUg
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 13, 2019
And here's the rest:
"The joint is hoppin'. There is sunshine on almost every face and our president is at the top of his game." You simply HAVE TO WATCH this edition of Dear Leader Watch. pic.twitter.com/LZm8h1vnA4
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 13, 2019
For those who spent their evening last night watching the Dem debate and missed the president's speech to House Republicans at their retreat in Baltimore, here is my pool report. pic.twitter.com/LCrp4tnHGw
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 13, 2019
In addition to sending half of their congressional affairs staff to Reno, Nevada, Interior is barring House oversight staffers from touring agency sites. Sounds like impeding oversight to us. https://t.co/B6ABpCCjKl
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 13, 2019
A teen said she buried her stillborn baby in the backyard after prom. She was just acquitted of murder. https://t.co/JPSEWIAb6x
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2019
Me and @katebarstool interviewed John Boehner yesterday. He let us see something that no one else had before. When he was leaving the position of Speaker of the House, he asked President George W Bush to paint his official portrait. Here it is pic.twitter.com/34T0PwjTdZ↓ Story continues below ↓
— chaps (@UncleChaps) September 13, 2019
Judge Leval 2d Circuit wisely notes flawed analysis of 4th Circuit theory that political motivation invalidates lawsuit: "Whether a lawsuit has political motivations is irrelevant to standing" Kudos. #Trump #EmolumentsClause
https://t.co/bRFeRxt8gZ via @NYLawJournal
— Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) September 13, 2019
I myself studied Christian ethics under Satan. https://t.co/NjURnx92VI
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) September 13, 2019
Mitch McConnell says deficit ballooned because of Social Security, Medicare, not Republican Tax Cuts https://t.co/5a8khqIgle
— DAWG (@88SEATTLE61) September 12, 2019
The world is watching as California weighs controversial plan to save tropical forests https://t.co/bPdTYQXhwh
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 13, 2019
An ongoing sophisticated campaign is sending spear-phishing #emails to U.S.-based entities, which contain trojanized documents about North Korean economic sanctions and nuclear submarine programs.https://t.co/9hWSnMJOlf
— Threatpost (@threatpost) September 13, 2019
In the world's richest country, more than 14 million people didn’t have reliable access to enough healthy food for at least part of 2018.
via @ConversationUS https://t.co/2kZ8zNa6KW
— Khalil A. Cassimally (@notscientific) September 13, 2019
Briscoe Cain has a history of threatening Dems with guns. In 2018 he was tossed from Texas Democratic convention for flashing a gun. https://t.co/DnbKvy7cWO
— Nadine van der Velde (@nadinevdVelde) September 13, 2019
Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, has died at the age of 70. https://t.co/ozjHHvm3Bm
— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2019
.@SpeakerPelosi says Republicans are retiring because they know they'll be a minority with "most likely" a Democrat in the White House https://t.co/FtHQIdiHQX
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 13, 2019
16 Suuuuuper Awkward Moments From The Democratic Debate https://t.co/DOGS2TKMeR
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 13, 2019
A New Zealand man brought an emotional support clown to a meeting where he knew he’d be fired. The clown blew up balloons and folded them into a series of animals throughout the meeting, then mimed crying when the man was handed a pink slip. https://t.co/a6bbL27ee9
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) September 13, 2019
BREAKING: Preliminary results of the Air Force’s review of its use of Trump Turnberry shows that the service has lodged crews at the resort up to 40 times since 2015, a figure far higher than previously known. https://t.co/Az4uS9BJoh
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 13, 2019
President Trump: "The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb. I said here's the story, and I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use. Number one, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst." pic.twitter.com/Hb4nu5xk5t
— The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2019
The left wing hippy activists at the (checks flight log notes) Air Force says Trump endangering national security https://t.co/oPxh8cNfNC
— Eddie Vale (@evale72) September 13, 2019
Exclusive: Newly unsealed documents offer clues to an enduring mystery in the opioid epidemic.
Inside the drug industry's plan to defeat the DEA. https://t.co/iiUEhbenWF
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2019
Six months after a gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques, New Zealand’s government is planning further restrictions to gun ownership. A bill introduced to Parliament on Friday would create a register to track all the guns in the country. https://t.co/DbRVZKUX9s
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 13, 2019
The next full moon on Friday the 13th isn’t expected to happen again for another 30 years—on Aug. 13, 2049 https://t.co/fY22WHQfY2
— TIME (@TIME) September 13, 2019
Congress is debating measures to lower prescription drug prices. McConnell’s taking no action—and laughing all the way to the bank. He took $85k from pharmaceutical lobbyists over the course of just six months. #SenatorForSalehttps://t.co/jdUxOwftvG
— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 12, 2019
This Cheap Little Device Generates Light and Electricity Simply By Harnessing the Cold Night Skyhttps://t.co/r5gcKJQR0K @100isNow
— Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) September 13, 2019
As FOX News would call it... pic.twitter.com/1peVzwlwuT
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 13, 2019
"Paul and Cheney, while anchoring opposite sides of an intellectual debate within their party, both consider Trump a moron, but each thinks he or she can gain influence with him and his supporters by presenting the other one as his enemy." https://t.co/TEXHUmy6Tn
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) September 13, 2019
And because it's been a horrible week and our brains need some love: Babies and animals!
Maxwell and Finnegan are described as inseparable. The two-year-olds have only known each other for over a year, and Maxwell's dad says they are partners in crime. https://t.co/rfFWg0Qptp
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 10, 2019
This adorable baby is all of us on a Monday morning before work. pic.twitter.com/tCRjz8juDP
— People (@people) September 9, 2019
🔊"Mirror, mirror on the wall....HEY! Who's this dog?!?!"😂
(goldenkonabear / IG) pic.twitter.com/BaTF9iU7OA
— The Puppies Club (@thepuppiesclub) September 12, 2019
Perfect pets dont exis- pic.twitter.com/5NPdIGy79t
— Kittens (@kittensfolder) September 7, 2019
Have a wonderful weekend. Be kind!
BBC News - Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019: Here are the finalists https://t.co/SfcbOt1th9
— Susan Jordan (@Moonbootica) September 13, 2019