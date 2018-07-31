Do-It-Yourself Plastic Guns: What Could Go Wrong?

John Avlon's Reality Check segment on CNN's New Day zoom in on the Trump administration's decision to allow the open release of blueprints to make 3D printed guns.

"Tomorrow morning, the sun will be shining, the birds will be singing and anyone will be able to legally download instructions to 3d print their own fully-functional plastic gun, including the AR-15, a weapon of war. What could possibly go wrong?" Avlon said.

"This invitation to chaos brought to you by the Trump administration. You heard that right. In a nation with 5% of the world's population but more than a third of its mass shootings, the Trump administration is allowing anyone to print a gun without the hassle of background checks, registration or any of the usual trappings of law enforcement.

"How did this happen? Glad you asked. In 2013, self-described anarchist Cody Wilson came up with a 3d printed gun he calls the Liberator. He posted the plans online and estimates that more than 100,000 people downloaded it before the Obama State Department made him take it down under regulations called ITAR."

Wilson sued the federal government for the right to release the plans, Avlon said.

"The lawsuit against the Obama administration languished for five years. Cody never thought he would win, but suddenly this past June, the Trump administration settled the case, even paid Wilson 40 grand in legal fees for his trouble, from you, the taxpayer. Thanks to that, guns like these you can print at home are going back up online August 1st."

He notes the gun lobby is "ecstatic."

"This policy shift could erase all those efforts at finding common ground (on gun control) by providing the ultimate DIY loophole and insulting common sense in the process. You can expect more thoughts and prayers in return. Starting tomorrow, plans for a gun that anyone can print and virtually no one can detect will be wildly available. you can't unring that bell. and that's your reality check."

Shortly after the segment appeared, Trump tweeted this:

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!

In a rare, unicorn-like moment of honesty, Donald Trump admits that he checks with the freakin' NRA before forming policy stances on our significant gun problem. Well done, President Mini-Mitts. #WorstPresidentEver #TrumpsAPathologicalLiar — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) July 31, 2018

But yet your administration allowed it because Obama wouldn’t. More blood on your tiny hands. — Trish (@trishtra3) July 31, 2018

Once again we see this deranged lunatic wanting credit for trying to put out the fire he started. Or at least make us think he called the Fire Dept. (here's a hint: he didn't, he is lying again). — 🍸Juli-Bean 🌊 (@JuliLD) July 31, 2018