Fox Trump Apologists Attack CNN's Smerconish For Calling Russian Election Meddling 'Terrorism'

CNN's Michael Smerconish isn't the first person, and won't be the last to call what Russia did during the 2016 presidential election "terrorism," but this was apparently a bridge too far for the Trump apologists over on state-run TV this Sunday.

HENRY: So Barack Obama did nothing about the meddling in 2016. The president's tweet is accurate. But you shouldn't let Vladimir Putin off the hook. He was involved in meddling, and these were 12 Russian intelligence officials. It doesn't mean there was collusion. Even Rod Rosenstein said there's no evidence of collusion. However, there is evidence that Vladimir Putin was interfering in our election, right Pete?

HEGSETH: Yeah, there's no doubt. Listen, Russia is not our friend. I don't think president Trump goes into this meeting with naive eyes believing that somehow peace will break out inevitably. However, some of the hyperbole Ed from our so-called mainstream media here in the states. Another network, CNN, a host there, and again, we want to... Russian interference in our elections is a bad thing, but it's over-the-top the way they're characterizing it in many ways Listen to Michael Smerconish yesterday.

[…]

So Ed, terrorism, I can't even liken this to 9/11, but let's remember, Vladimir Putin accused of, you know, assassinating his own former spy in the U.K., attacking and killing. Listen, servers and bitcoin and hiding money to attack our election process –

HENRY: Yeah, he's a bad guy.

HEGSETH: It's a bad thing, but to go to that level seems over-the-top.

HENRY: I think you're right. To call it terrorist attack is extreme. What's more important is for president Trump to acknowledge there is an attack. You want to call it terrorism, it seems like hyperbole, as you said. But Vladimir Putin, let's not disguise, was behind an election attack. I think the president, president Trump, not Putin, but president Trump is right, it didn't affect, as far as we know at this moment, a single vote. Rod Rosenstein said that again, so let's stop that fiction as well, folks on the left.

The bottom line is, let's also look forward, not just backward. We're still talking about 2016. This is, the left can't get past it. Vladimir Putin still wants to attack us in 2018. So let's also focus on that.