Fox Uses Newly Released FISA Warrants To Continue To Undermine Mueller Investigation

Never mind the information in the newly released FISA memos show very clearly why the FBI was completely justified in surveilling Carter Page, Trump's propagandists over on state-run TV are still using them as an excuse to undermine Robert Mueller.

Trump was tweeting up a storm this Sunday, thanking Judicial Watch and lying about what their FOIA request revealed:

Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!

Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Ask her how that worked out - she did better with Crazy Bernie. Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!

And naturally his best friends on the curvy couch were happy to play along this morning:

HEGSETH: And I will say that, when I read it this morning, I read the first forty pages, which means I really read like seven, because they were redacted, what stuck out to me was source number one.

The one referred to throughout the document is... the dossier, Christopher Steele is source number one throughout this document in the information used to justify, not just surveillance of Carter Page but in the document it says “the same authorities this warrant gives may also incidentally acquire other foreign intel information.”

So while we're surveilling Carter Page, maybe we find a bunch of other stuff and if we do we could use that too. Which is part of the speculation of why this began in the first place.

HUNTSMAN: So, what this comes down to is you need evidence to get a FISA warrant to search someone.

HEGSETH: Correct.

HUNTSMAN: So, the big question is this whole time is what has that evidence been? Because the dossier and the warrant and all that ultimately led to what is playing out now in this Mueller investigation. And so the bigger picture all of this is what did they use, what evidence did they use to get to where we are today.

And that is why you've got a lot of Republicans who are frustrated saying we still don't have all of the information that we need. Why is so much still redacted? We understand the FBI, obviously you want to cover your sources and you want to keep closed how you do certain things but is that going to take-up that much room in the document?

[…]

JENKINS: Source number one was ultimately dismissed as a credible source because of disclosures he made but yet --

HUNSTMAN: Christopher Steele.

JENKINS: But yet deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein still signed off on the continuation...

HUNTSMAN: And the person who made the dossier was discredited.

JENKINS: Correct.

HUNTSMAN: But the documents were still moved forward as being credible.