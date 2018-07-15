Fox's Ed Henry Gushes Over Getting The Last 'Trump-Putin Helsinki 2018' Hat
Trump's BFFs on state-run TV were thrilled to death to get the last 'Trump-Putin Helsinki 2018' hat during their coverage of his summit in Finland. Here's Ed Henry on this Sunday's Fox & Friends after first discussing whether anyone from their network would eat reindeer when they were dining out last night.
HENRY: Last week, and you weren't here, Rachel, I'm glad you're here now, but I brought Pete a gift, and it was a wonderful MAGA hat that said Pete Hegseth 2024. Well, I did some digging here in Helsinki. First of all, look at this hat. Look at this baby. Look at this. “Trump, Putin, Helsinki," do you see that?
HEGSETH: Oh my goodness. Bring it to me Ed. Bring it to me. Is that a hammer and a sickle in there too? Wow.
HENRY: This is sold out. I got the last one, okay. This is going to be a collector's item. But Pete, get excited.
HEGSETH: What is that one?
HENRY: Do you see it?
HEGSETH: “Make Helsinki Great Again.” Ed, I'm flattered and I love you.
CAMPOS-DUFFY: Are those being sold all over the streets in Helsinki? Is that where you're getting these?
HENRY: They are. There's a marketplace behind me.
Maybe they can talk their buddy Trump into wearing one of them when he's campaigning for reelection if he hasn't been done in by the Mueller investigation before then.
