Fox's Ed Henry Gushes Over Getting The Last 'Trump-Putin Helsinki 2018' Hat

Trump's BFFs on state-run TV were thrilled to death to get the last 'Trump-Putin Helsinki 2018' hat during their coverage of his summit in Finland. Here's Ed Henry on this Sunday's Fox & Friends after first discussing whether anyone from their network would eat reindeer when they were dining out last night.

HENRY: Last week, and you weren't here, Rachel, I'm glad you're here now, but I brought Pete a gift, and it was a wonderful MAGA hat that said Pete Hegseth 2024. Well, I did some digging here in Helsinki. First of all, look at this hat. Look at this baby. Look at this. “Trump, Putin, Helsinki," do you see that?

HEGSETH: Oh my goodness. Bring it to me Ed. Bring it to me. Is that a hammer and a sickle in there too? Wow.

HENRY: This is sold out. I got the last one, okay. This is going to be a collector's item. But Pete, get excited.

HEGSETH: What is that one?

HENRY: Do you see it?

HEGSETH: “Make Helsinki Great Again.” Ed, I'm flattered and I love you.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Are those being sold all over the streets in Helsinki? Is that where you're getting these?

HENRY: They are. There's a marketplace behind me.