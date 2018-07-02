Brad Delong: Trump’s policies are exactly the wrong ones for coming to grips with an ascendant China.

Booman Tribune: Georgia is providing exactly the kind of turnout performance Democrats need.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Withholding his hush money payments might be exactly the wrong thing for Elliott Broidy to be doing.

Mad Kane: Susan Collins is exactly the wrong person to trust to protect Roe v. Wade.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Many, many years ago, I had a dear, close family relative that was very close to me who passed away from an illegal abortion. It is since that time that my mother and my family have been committed to the belief that we can believe as we want, but we will not force our beliefs on others on that matter. And you will not see me wavering on that." (Mitt Romney, 1994.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.