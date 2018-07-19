The Most Infuriating Thing On Morning Joe Today Was A Commercial

You know just how bad a Republican bill is by the title -- in this case, the Employee Rights Act. It should be called the Mandatory Union Neutering Law.

(Money is free speech -- for me, not for thee!)

Look at this clever little piece of propaganda. They just want to save Joe from his money going to liberal groups -- you know, the people who actually fight for unions?

I went to the group's website and found this:

You'd think people would know by now to ignore advice from people who don't give a f*ck about you or your union.