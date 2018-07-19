The Most Infuriating Thing On Morning Joe Today Was A Commercial

By Susie Madrak
53 min ago by Susie Madrak
up

You know just how bad a Republican bill is by the title -- in this case, the Employee Rights Act. It should be called the Mandatory Union Neutering Law.

(Money is free speech -- for me, not for thee!)

Look at this clever little piece of propaganda. They just want to save Joe from his money going to liberal groups -- you know, the people who actually fight for unions?

I went to the group's website and found this:

anti_union_ad.png

You'd think people would know by now to ignore advice from people who don't give a f*ck about you or your union.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV