Putin Grilled On Fox News About Why So Many Of His Rivals End Up Dead

Vladimir Putin, fresh off his appearance at the Helsinki Treason Summit where he utterly dominated Donald Trump, had an interesting interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News.

The interview took a dark turn when Putin was pressed regarding why so many of his political opponents mysteriously end up dead. Here is the exchange:

WALLACE: Why is it that so many of the people that oppose Vladimir Putin end up dead or close to it? Former Russian spy and double-agent Sergei Skripal, the victim of a nerve agent attack in England. Boris Nemtsov, a political opponent, gunned down near the Kremlin. Investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, murdered in an apartment building. Why is it that so many people who were political enemies of Vladimir Putin are attacked? PUTIN: First of all, all of us have plenty of political rivals. I am pretty sure President Trump has plenty of political rivals. WALLACE: But they don’t end up dead. PUTIN: Haven’t Presidents been killed in the United States? Have you forgotten about Kennedy or Mr. King?

Some people view that as a way of saying that people end up murdered in both countries, but I heard something completely different. Maybe I am completely off base, but I heard "even Presidents can get killed in their own countries" and that seemed more...menacing. Was that a thinly veiled threat? Or was it a weird jump between rivals and President's being assassinated?