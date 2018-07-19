Rep. Swalwell: If Trump Hands McFaul To Putin, It's 'Absolutely' Grounds For Removal

CNN's Erin Burnett had Rep. Eric Swalwell as a guest last night, and asked him about the push to have the interpreter report to the House Intelligence committee about the private meeting between Trump and Putin.

"You mentioned the ambassador, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul. Putin suggested that, in that conference, right, he said interesting idea, that Russians would get to question some Americans that they really don't like, Bill Browder and, as you pointed out, Ambassador McFaul," she said.

"Russians are the suspect in this attack, with a lot of good evidence," Swalwell said.

"There's no reason we would open up our evidence files, send our investigators over there to let them review that. That would be like a victim allowing the burglar to set up the home security system. That's ridiculous. And also again this is just what about-ism by Vladimir Putin to try to turn the tables and make this good deal maker of a president believe he has gotten a good deal out of this.

"Republicans in Congress need to stand firm that we absolutely will not tolerate the president even considering turning over a U.S. ambassador. If he were to do that, I think that would absolutely be grounds for removal from office."

Burnett noted that Heather Nauert, the State Department spokesperson, said the idea was "completely absurd and that it wasn't even on the table. Right? The opposite of what Sarah Sanders was saying. There appears to be a dispute, even within this administration.

She then addressed the idea that the meeting translator should testify. "Would you set an incredibly dangerous precedent by forcing this woman, Marina Gross, by saying what happened?"

Swalwell responded that Trump was the one who set precedent by having a private meeting with Putin. "The president in that meeting has offered or suggested that he would allow that leader who attacked us to interview in Russia a U.S. ambassador. So I'm also, again, concerned that the president may have divulged national security information. I want to know if our national security professionals are now further at risk because of what the president told Vladimir Putin."