Republicans Still Divide Everything Into Pure Good And Pure Evil. Guess Which Side Scott Pruitt Is On!

Scott Pruitt has resigned, and it's safe to assume that this happened not because Pruitt himself, or anyone in the administration in a decision-making capacity, thought he'd done anything wrong. To judge from this CNN story, published shortly before Pruitt tendered his resignation, the only problem was that the evil liberals were planning to say mean things about him during the campaign:

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, facing additional reporting about his many controversies, is "inching forward to the tipping point," a senior administration official said. The official, describing the feeling within the administration towards Pruitt, wondered whether the EPA administrator would still hold his job as he could crop up in Democratic candidates' ads hitting President Donald Trump's "swamp."

Fear of midterm attack ads was what finally brought this to a head. Morality and ethics certainly weren't getting the job done.

Pruitt, in a resignation letter addressed to the president, portrayed his work in the administration as labor on God's behalf.

My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people.

So Pruitt and Trump are on God's side ... and Pruitt's enemies are pure evil:

BREAKING: EPA Chief Pruitt Resigns - Cites "Unrelenting Attacks" on Himself and His Family by Unhinged Leftists https://t.co/V2ZjUvnZPy via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 5, 2018

Scott Pruitt is a good friend and a very good man, caricatured by left and MSM. I hope he sets to work on a memoir ASAP and deals out a tenth of what he took. He’s a man of great faith and perseverance so he probably won’t, but the attacks on his family were unconscionable. https://t.co/Ob69m6fctg — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 5, 2018

Has Pruitt done anything wrong? Pruitt's answer is no. Trump's answer is no -- nothing except possibly providing fodder for negative campaign commercials. The Republican commentariat's answer is an unasmbiguous no as well.

We're the sole source of evil, as usual.

