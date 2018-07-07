Sam Seder Drags Sean Hannity And Trump: 'Not Exactly A Brain Trust'

Sam Seder joined Ari Melber on Thursday night's episode of The Beat to talk all things politics and, of course, the conversation drifted over to Trump's hiring of Ex-Fox News Folks - mainly the newest hire of Bill Shine to a plum White House job. The same Bill Shine who worked as a Fox News executive who was alleged to have covered up *decades* of sexual harassment and sexual assault at Fox News.

Here is a bit of the transcript:

MELBER: Donald Trump knows transactional relationships, he went on to hire or talk about hiring numerous Fox personalities, and some of those whom Trump has not hired are actually the most influential. Consider Sean Hannity, often called a "shadow chief of staff," who first recommended this news tonight, first pushing the hiring of Bill Shine, Hannity even arranging private meetings for them at Mar-A-Lago, and then he used his own show to push this idea forward. (video clip) MELBER: What? "It's none of your business." That's Sean Hannity telling his own audience that his inside information isn't theirs to hear, a confession that he will literally keep secrets for his political allies, out of an apparent loyalty against the interests of his audience, just like he kept it a secret that he was retaining Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as his own lawyer. Now, Shine clearly in better graces with Trump than Michael Cohen tonight, even though the hire is also controversial, given significant criticism that Bill Shine did not do enough to address sexual harassment claims against Fox hosts, issues that led to the ousting of Bill O'Reilly, Roger Ailes and then Shine himself. […] SAM SEDER: The relationship he's had with FOX, and the way that FOXhas been responding, Tony Snow came and worked for the Bush administration. but there was some daylight between FOX and the Bush administration at that time. not -- they were more focused on Republicans. But in this instance, it seems like the entire network is there to push Donald Trump's line and perspective. and, I mean, frankly, it's disturbing, too, because, you know, Sean Hannity, the second most powerful guy in the country, we're not talking exactly brain trust here. and so I think, you know, what we have is Donald Trump increasingly speaking only to his base. and creating a second sort of narrative of what has been going on. You watch FOX for a day, you will hear none of what the rest of the world essentially is reporting about the Trump administration.

Truth. Fox News is literally the Anti-Truth News Station. They profit from propaganda. They spew lies and forment hatred and racially divisive viewpoints. They know this. They don't care.

What was the best part of Seder's interview? This brilliant quote:

Sean Hannity, the second most powerful guy in the country, we're not talking exactly brain trust here.

If you add Trump and Hannity's IQ *together*, you won't break 100.