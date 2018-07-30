Stupidest Man On Twitter 'Links' Trump To God

Bill Mitchell pretends he's a right-wing radio "personality" and is an occasional guest on InfoWars. He also has, in my experience of bot-hunting, the highest percentage of bot responses of anyone on Twitter. From time to time I'll check out right wing threads using the web-tool at botcheck.me and some of Bill Mitchell's threads are 80% bot.

Today he tweeted this piece of "only Bill Mitchell" genius:

God favors America.

Trump favors America.

God favors Trump.



It's just math. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) July 29, 2018

Actually Bill that's Socratic Logic, not "math," and it often fails, as in

The responses on Twitter that are NOT from bot accounts (must be refreshing for ya, Bill) are hilarious when they're not calling him out for blasphemy. Here's a few:

I own a car.

Bill Mitchell owns a car.

I own Bill Mitchell.



It's just math. — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) July 29, 2018

Bill Mitchell loves Trump.

Nazis love Trump.

Bill Mitchell loves Nazis.



It’s just math. https://t.co/uXgaxJHgFO — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 30, 2018

If you think that’s math, I get why you think Trump’s a genius. — Cheryl Heuton (@CherylHeuton) July 30, 2018